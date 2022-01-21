हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar set to pull out of Road Safety World Series 2022 due to THIS reason

The tournament, which was held in 2020, committed 10 per cent to every player upon signing, another 40 per cent was supposed to be paid by February 25, 2021, and remaining 50 per cent by March 31, 2021.

Sachin Tendulkar set to pull out of Road Safety World Series 2022 due to THIS reason
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will not be a part of the Road Safety World Series 2022 involving retired international cricketers which has run into rough weather with several participants complaining of unpaid dues from the first season. Tendulkar, who played for the India Legends, which won the tournament in the first edition, also hasn’t got his full payment for the season and has now decided to dissociate himself from the project altogether.

It is being reported in Bangladesh media that a lot of top former players from the country, including Khaled Mahmud ‘Sujon’, Khaled Mashud ‘Pilot’, Mehrab Hossain, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, and Nafees Iqbal haven’t been paid any money so far. Tendulkar was also the ‘Brand Ambassador’ of the tournament’s first edition. Sunil Gavaskar was the commissioner of the event.

“Sachin will not be a part of RSWS this season. The tournament is marked from March 1-19 in the UAE but Sachin will not be a part of this tournament in any form,” a source close to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked whether even Tendulkar has not been paid by the organisers, the source confirmed the same. “Yes, Sachin is among many cricketers who took part in the tournament, who haven’t been paid by the organisers. And one needs to get in touch with a Ravi Gaikwad, who was the premier organiser.”

Most of the players had signed under the aegis of a company called Majestic Legends Pvt Ltd and PMG. The teams were managed by a company called Second Innings Sports and Entertainment.

The tournament, which was held in 2020, committed 10 per cent to every player upon signing, another 40 per cent was supposed to be paid by February 25, 2021, and remaining 50 per cent by March 31, 2021. Gaikwad was contacted repeatedly for his statement on the alleged delay in payments but he did not respond to either calls or text messages.

(with PTI inputs)

