Watch: Sakshi Dhoni, Ziva Cheer For Captain Cool At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The much-awaited clash between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai lived up to its hype. The excitement in the city was contagious, with passionate fans filling the stadium to the brim to witness their favourite stars in action. However, what made the occasion even more special was the presence of the charismatic captain MS Dhoni's wife and daughter, Sakshi and Ziva, who came to cheer for the Super Kings.

The match started with Dhoni winning the toss and opting to field first. Mumbai Indians started their innings with Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan, but things quickly fell apart as they lost wickets in quick succession. Green was the first to go, scalped by Chennai pacer Tushar Deshpande in the second over. Deepak Chahar then picked up two wickets in the third over, dismissing Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma, leaving the Mumbai Indians reeling at 14 for 3 after three overs. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera put up a much-needed partnership for the fourth wicket, scoring 26 runs and 64 runs, respectively. Wadhera even brought up his half-century before falling prey to Matheesh Pathirana, who broke his defence.

In the final overs, Deshpande and Pathirana picked up two more wickets each, dismissing Tim David and Arshad Khan. Pathirana then took the final wicket of Tristan Stubbs, with Mumbai Indians finishing with a score of 139 for 8 in 20 overs.

Despite the early setbacks, Mumbai Indians managed to put up a decent score thanks to the efforts of Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera. The Chennai Super Kings will have to work hard to chase down the target set by the visitors. With the support of the enthusiastic fans and the presence of Dhoni's family in the stands, the Super Kings will undoubtedly leave no stone unturned to secure a victory and bring joy to their loyal supporters.