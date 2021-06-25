Sanjana Ganesan cooks ‘romantic meal’ for husband Jasprit Bumrah after WTC Final loss

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and her husband and Tean Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah. While the Mumbai Indians speedsters was seen in action against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final, Sanjana was working behind the scenes with host broadcasters Star Sports for the coverage of the game. It was a disappointing outing for Bumrah, who finished wicketless in the game, which India went on to lose by eight wickets.

Team India now have a break of three weeks before they assemble in London ahead of the first Test against England in Nottingham starting on August 4. Bumrah is now enjoying this break with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, who also gets a break from her broadcasting duties for the time being.

Sanjana tried to cheer up her husband’s mood by cooking up a romantic meal for Bumrah at the team hotel. She posted a image of the meal in an Instagram story and captioned it ‘Made with Love’ on the picture. The meal appears to be garlic bread with a bowl of pasta.

Here is the picture posted on Sanjana Ganesan’s Instagram story…

On Day 5 of the WTC Final, Bumrah had made a blunder by wearing the wrong Team India jersey in the first over of the day’s play. He bowled the entire first over of the day with the wrong jersey and the rushed back to the dressing room between overs to change it. For his second over of the day, Bumrah was back with the correct WTC jersey and continued his spell.

For any ICC event, country’s name is mentioned at the centre of the jersey and not the sponsor. The sponsors can be mentioned on the sleeves but not at the centre.

The paceman had picked up 34 wickets in 10 WTC games at an average of 24.08 with two five-wicket hauls to his name. He got married to Sanjana Ganesan in February this year and the couple are on their first overseas cricket tour together.