Watch: Sanju Samson Takes Stunning Catch In RR vs DC Game, Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is one of the best wicket-keepers in Indian cricket and he proved it by taking an extraordinary catch in the game against Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. To remove DC opener, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju divided to his right and took a stunning catch in the air. the ball was almost inches away from the first slip but the RR captain had other plans. With the wicket of Shaw, Trent Boult continued his dominance in the powerplay. Boutlt then removed Manish Pandey on the very next ball of the game.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals scored a massive 199/4 in 20 overs of their first innings, thanks to half-centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. After being put into bat first, Rajasthan Royals' openers started the innings with a flurry of boundaries, with Jaiswal scoring 20 runs in the first over alone, including a hat-trick of fours off Khaleel Ahmed.

The opening partnership between Jaiswal and Buttler was unbreakable, as the duo continued to deal in boundaries, scoring 50 runs without losing any wicket in just four overs. DC tried out five of their bowlers but were unable to find any success. Jaiswal brought up his fifty with a boundary off Axar Patel in the second last ball of the seventh over, scoring 50 off just 25 balls.

DC finally managed to break the opening partnership in the eighth over when Jaiswal was dismissed for 60 runs off 31 balls by right-arm medium bowler Mukesh Kumar. However, Buttler continued to score runs freely, reaching his second half-century of IPL 2023 in just 32 balls, with seven fours and a six.

Rovman Powell dismissed Riyan Parag for just seven runs off 11 balls in his first over, and at the end of 15 overs, Rajasthan Royals were 130/3, with Buttler (58*) and Shimron Hetmyer (1*) at the crease. Hetmyer hit a six in the 16.3 over, taking Rajasthan Royals past the 150-run mark. Mukesh Kumar took his second wicket, dismissing Buttler for 79 runs off 51 balls, which also ended the 49-run partnership between Buttler and Hetmyer.

With Hetymer (39*) and Dhruv Jurel (8*) at the crease, Rajasthan Royals finished their innings at 199/4, with Hetymer hitting a six on the first ball of the final over bowled by Anrich Nortje. Mukesh Kumar was the leading bowler for Delhi Capitals, taking 2/36 in his four overs, while Kuldeep Yadav and Rovman Powell got a wicket each. It was an impressive batting performance by Rajasthan Royals, setting a challenging target for Delhi Capitals to chase.

Brief scores: RR: 199/4 (Jos Buttler 79, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Mukesh Kumar 2/36) Vs DC.