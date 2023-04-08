Harbhajan Singh Compares Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Clash With India vs Pakistan Match, Says THIS

The highly anticipated 2023 Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is set to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night. Both teams have been highly successful in the tournament's history, with a total of nine titles between them, and the CSK will be looking to equal MI's five trophies in this 16th edition.

This is the first time Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings are going to play an IPL match without Pollard or Bravo.



Pollard is the batting coach of MI & Bravo is the bowling coach of CSK. pic.twitter.com/ar6nzArl9O — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 8, 2023

Despite both teams having a poor outing in the previous season, with CSK finishing in ninth place and MI finishing at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches, the excitement for their upcoming clash remains high. According to former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has played for both MI and CSK in the tournament, the intensity of the match between the two franchises is comparable to that of an India vs Pakistan game.

“These are two of the best teams in IPL. And the match is taking place at Wankhede Stadium, where it is very difficult to beat MI. Both are big teams; one has 5 trophies, another has four. When these two teams meet, the atmosphere is similar to an India vs Pakistan clash,” Harbhajan said on his official YouTube channel.

“I've been a part of a number of such matches in the past. If you want to be a big player, you've got to perform in such games. I feel it would be better if Dhoni promotes himself up the order here. This is a match for big names. I'm expecting Rohit will also shine in this game,” Harbhajan further said.

Similarly, CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali has compared the match to the highly anticipated football match between Manchester United and Liverpool. With both teams being highly competitive and equally matched, the match promises to be an exciting and closely contested affair. Fans of both teams and cricket enthusiasts alike are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this blockbuster clash.

“This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan-following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket. In football’s point of view it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games,” Moeen told the media during CSK’s training session on Friday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.