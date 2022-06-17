Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is an emotional father and the emotions got poured out on Friday (June 17) when he shared a photo of his with daughter Sara Tendulkar on Instagram. The photo has little Sara in the arms of her father. The photo looks like from when Sara was 4 or 5 and seems to be clicked during one of her birthday celebrations. Sachin is close to both his kids: Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. Not to forget, Sachin has missed many a years at home while playing for India and has missed the time when his kids were growing. He now makes up for the lost time to spend as much time with his kids as possible.

Here's the photo that Sachin shared on Instagram with Sara:

Check Out Sara's reactions also. Not just her, but good friend of Sachin, former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also reacted to the photo, writing: 'Outstanding picture sachin'. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina reacted by putting a heart and respect emojis in the comments section.

Both of Sachin's kids are now making rapid strides into their respective professions. While Arjun is busy making a place for himself in the world of cricket, Sara has just begun her modelling career. She recently launched her modelling career with a high-end clothing brand. Sara made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff. As far as her education details are concerned, Sara went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and then headed to London to study medicine at a University College.