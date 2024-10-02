Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Hundred For Mumbai In Irani Cup - Watch His Iconic Celebration

Sarfaraz Khan made a brilliant comeback to the Mumbai team while taking part in the Irani Cup as he smashed his 15th first-class century on Wednesday, October 2, against the rest of India. The Mumbai-based batter reached the three-figure mark in 150 balls, putting his team in a commanding position on Day 2 of the match at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

Sarfaraz was a part of the Indian team that won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. However, he was released from the Indian team so that he can take part in the Irani Cup. On Day 1 of the play, Sarfaraz stepped out to bat while Mumbai were 4 for 139, joining hands with Ajinkya Rahane. The duo went on to add 98 runs by the end of Day 1 and helped Mumbai reach 237 for 4. The pair of Rahane and Khan added 43 more runs on Day 2 before the Mumbai stalwart departed by Yash Dayal for 97 runs.

Sarfaraz Special



He's played a vital and gritty knock so far to solidify Mumbai's position



Follow the match

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani then joined Sarfaraz Khan in the middle but the latter failed to hang in there as he was trapped by Mukesh Kumar. Sarfaraz then alongside Tanush Kotian went on to add 58 runs to power Mumbai to 338 for 6 by lunchtime in Lucknow.

THAT moment when Sarfaraz Khan brought up his



A brilliant knock so far



Follow the match

In the 92nd over of the game, Sarfaraz smashed his 100 and eventually, he went to have lunch unbeaten on 103 off 155 balls with the help of 14 boundaries. Talking about Sarfaraz’s India stunt, he did not get a chance to play in any of the games against Bangladesh as KL Rahul was preferred over him.