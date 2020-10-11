Security beefed up outside MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse after rape threats to his 5-year-old daughter Ziva

The security outside the farmhouse of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been enhanced as a precautionary measure following recent rape threats to his five-year-old daughter Ziva.

The alleged threats appeared on both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's Instagram accounts after the Chennai-based franchise suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Taking conizance of the issue, the Ranchi Police has become alert and stepped up the security at Dhoni's farmhouse where the player's wife and daughter are currently staying while the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reports on several media portals have claimed that besides increasing patrolling at Simaliya area, some police personnel in civil clothes have also been deployed outside Dhoni's farmhouse to keep a close watch on suspicious elements.

"Frequency of patrolling near Dhoni’s farmhouse has been increased. We are keeping a close watch on the movement of suspicious elements near the house. In addition to that a squad has also been kept reserve at a certain distance from his farmhouse to deal with any exigency,” the New Indian Express quoted Rural SP Naushad Alam as saying.

Earlier, the rape threats to Ziva created a massive outrage on social media, with people from all quarters denouncing such behaviour.

It is to be noted that the accounts of the trolls which gave threats of rape and physical violence to the little girl while venting out their frustration on Dhoni’s poor form on the field are being reported for the use of abusive behaviour against minors and women.

The incidents of venting their frustration on players after a loss by the fans is not unheard. Players' homes have been pelted with stones while their effigies and posters have also been burnt. However, the incident of targeting the daughter of a player has been unheard of before.

Recently, actress Anuskha Sharma was once again target for her husband's Virat Kohli's poor performance.

On a related note, CSK are currently standing at the sixth spot in the IPL 2020 points table with just two wins from seven matches. MS Dhoni's side will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 13.