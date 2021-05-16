Selection controversies: When Kapil Dev blamed Sunil Gavaskar for getting dropped for Kolkata Test against England

It is no hidden fact that the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev shares a cordial relationship with Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, however, there’s one particular incident that left a scar on their relationship.

The incident dates back to 1984, when England were touring India and the two sides were preparing to lock horns in a Test in Kolkata, which the hosts won by eight wickets. Notably, former India star all-rounder and match-winner Kapil Dev was axed from the side for the Test and the decision was hard to digest for many as he was in his prime form at that time.

Apparently, Kapil was reprimanded for playing rash shots in the previous Test match in Delhi, which India lost.

The second match of the series was being played at the Feroz Shah Kotla (now Arun Jaitley Stadium) and was heading towards a draw on day five. That is when Kapil tried playing an aggressive shot and got out. The last few wickets fell quickly handing England a famous victory.

Kapil was dropped for the next match at the Eden Gardens in Calcutta and it is believed that the Team India selection committee which was headed by Chandu Borde at that time, decided to drop him as a punishment for playing a reckless shot in the previous match.

Notably, skipper Sunil Gavaskar was also a part of the selection committee and Kapil alleged that the opener was responsible for his omission.

However, Gavaskar claimed that he had no role to play in the axing of the legendary all-rounder.

Interestingly, the Kolkata crowd were not happy about the fact that Kapil Dev was dropped and they even chanted – ‘No Kapil, No Test’. They even threw rotten vegetables and fruits at Gavaskar. Following the incident, the little master even vowed that he would never play at the Eden Gardens again.

Gavaskar denied any involvement in the controversial move

In March 2021, Gavaskar clarified that it wasn’t his proposal to drop Kapil from playing XI, adding this has been spread like some sort of a “myth” for a long time.

“As far as Kapil Dev is concerned, this has been something a myth that has been spread for a long, long time. I did not propose dropping Kapil Dev. I was part of the selection committee as the Indian captain and as the Indian captain, I can join the selection committee I do not have a voting right. I'm just co opted to the selection committee. The proposed action to drop Kapil there was proposed by somebody else, another selector,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

“So I have to only say one thing that I might be a lot of things I might be whatever, but I'm not stupid to drop my only match-winner. To propose dropping my only matchwinner? How could I have even.... How can anybody even think that! I'm that stupid to think in terms of dropping my match-winner?” Gavaskar questioned.

Gavaskar also clarified that all they share is mutual respect for each other and there’s no bitterness from that incident whatsoever.