'Shaheen Afridi enjoyed KL Rahul's wicket again': Fans troll opening batter after duck in IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2022

Indian opening batter KL Rahul had a terrible day in office as he was dismissed for a golden duck vs Pakistan in the opening clash of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Naseem Shah, Pakistan's young pacer, bowled a superb inswinger to dismiss the opening batter. Pakistan put on 147 on the board as they were bowled out for this total after being put in to bat first. 

Earlier, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shone for India with the ball in hand as they picked 7 wickets between them. Hardik picked 3 while Bhuvneshwar scalped 4 wickets. One wicket went to Avesh Khan while 2 wickets were picked by Arshdeep Singh. All wickets were picked by India pacers and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless. It was a brilliant show by Indian bowlers and now batters were needed to do the job. 

However, KL Rahul had a nightmarish start to the match, getting cleaned up on just the first ball he was facing. He teased the ball, it took his inside edge and chopped on. 

After that fans slammed Rahul for his shot selection and choking in the big games. He had got out in a similar fashion vs Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 World Cup 2021. The Pakistan bowler who is missing out today due to a knee injury, was also spotted celebrating the wicket of Naseem Shah. 

Check out the reactions here. 

India did not give Pakistan a chance to balance itself after back-to-back blows. Arshdeep Singh struck against in the 18th over and dismissed Mohammad Nawaz who could only manage to score one run.

In the 19th over, Pakistan`s Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan opened their hands to smash big hits, but their hammering was cut short by Bhuvneshwar LBW out Shadab Khan after scoring 10 runs. In the same over Bhuvneshwar struck again, dismissing Naseem Shah scoring just zero runs. In the last, over of the innings, Arshdeep ended Pakistan`s inning as he helped India bundle out Men in Green for 147.

