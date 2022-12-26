Shahid Afridi BRUTALLY trolled by Danish Kaneria, shares old photo of tampering ball to mock newly appointed PCB chief selector

Prior to the home Test series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a significant move and appointed Shahid Afridi as the chief selector. The choice was made only a few days after Ramiz Raja was fired and Najam Sethi was named PCB president in his place. Abdul Razzaq and Rao Ifthikar Anjum have joined Afridi. Afridi, one of Pakistan's finest players, offers the selection committee a wealth of expertise and experience. Danish Kaneria, a former Pakistani spinner, appeared to be angered with Afridi's selection and made fun of the PCB's choice in a humorous tweet.

Afridi was captured in a picture by Kaneria manipulating the match ball. The controversial event happened in Perth during the Men in Green and Australia T20I series. By biting the ball, Afridi attempted to change its state. Afridi was suspended for two T20Is after the event was broadcast live on television. The match ball was replaced right away.

Nearly 1000 users have shared Kaneria's message, which has gained a lot of attention on social media. Afridi, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2017, is under a lot of pressure. He has taken Mohammad Wasim's seat. A meeting with the other selectors will be held soon to address the future.

"I feel honoured to have been assigned this responsibility by the PCB Management Committee and will no stone unturned in fulfilling this responsibility to the best of my abilities. We need to get back to our winning ways and I have no doubts that through meritocratic and strategic selection decisions, we will help the national side to perform strongly in the series against New Zealand and reclaim the confidence of our fans," he was quoted as saying by PCB. “I will soon convene a meeting of the selectors and will share my plans with reference to the upcoming matches.”