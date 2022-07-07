Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is not new to controversies. He has been in news for all the wrong reasons many a times. The former Pakistan all-roundes made another controversial statement on Thursday (July 8) when he said that he mocked the Indian cricket board BCCI by saying that my message to them is that Kashmir Premier League 2 is going to take place. KPL was launched last year in which 7 teams play. Major Pakistan-born players play in the league as well including Afridi. Howeverm ICC has not even recognised the tournament. Speaking to Geo TV last year, an ICC spokesperson has clearly said: "The tournament is not under ICC’s jurisdiction as it is not an international cricket tournament."

BCCI has objected to the tournament as it is played in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, a disputed land between India and Pakistan. Last year former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs had accused BCCI of putting pressure on him to not play in the controversial league.

KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi tells BCCI: Former Pakistani bowler Shahid Afridi hints that he may feature in KPL as a player #news #newspakistan pic.twitter.com/BomQPeZvMS — Toufaani (@Toufaani) July 7, 2022

Gibbs via in a tweet had said that it was completely unnecessary of the BCCI 'to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous'.

KPL has been approved by Pakistan Cricket Board and they had slammed BCCI for putting pressure on players for participating in KPL. They had even warned BCCI to take the matter with ICC.

Afridi had once again ignited the controversy as the second edition of the said league is going to take place. He was asked by a report during a press conference if he had any message for the BCCI, which allegedly interfered in KPL's running last year. To this Afridi said, "My only message to BCCI is that KPL 2 is happening."

Not to forget, Afridi has earlier too made remarks on Kashmir and even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He once said, "the world is infected by a deadly disease, but what's more dangerous is in Modi's heart and mind."

In 2020, he also visited LoC to show 'solidarity with the Kashmiris'. This was after the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution.