IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 rain THREAT: Weather forecast in Melbourne on October 23 during India vs Pakistan clash, check here

IND vs PAK at Melbourne Weather Update: The hugely-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is upon us. The T20 World Cup 2022 has already given the fans a lot with associate nations punching above their weight to pull off some memorable upsets. The marquee matches begin on October 22 (Saturday) with hosts Australia taking on New Zealand in the first encounter of the Super 12 stage. The next day is Mother of All Clashes - the India vs Pakistan spectacle. Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma's sides will meet each other for the fourth time in one-year cycle and the fans cannot wait anymore. In the last 3 encounters, one in T20 World Cup 2021 and the two in Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan have won two while India have won one.

Not to forget, at the last World Cup, Pakistan had thrashed India by 10 wickets. It was the trio of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi who were the achitecht of Pakistan's memorable win over India. While Shaheen broke the back of India's top order batting, Rizwan and Babar came back unbeaten after taking Pakistan to victory. It is true that even this time Pakistan will bank on these three for win.

India, on the other hand, are without Jasprit Bumrah but many are still billing them as favourites. The reason is quite simple. India have a more balanced side on paper. They still look to be a force in T20.

Match at The Gabba has been called off due to persistent rains. pic.twitter.com/pWSOSNBWz1 October 19, 2022

One big hurdle for both teams in that match is the rain. As per Accuweather, there is 70 to 80 percent chace of rain in Melbourne on India vs Pakistan match day. According to Melbourne Weather Forecast, Rain is predicted both in the morning and evening in the state. If the game gets washed out there is no reserved day for the match and thus both teams will split the points.

Hopefully, the clouds will stay away from the city of Melbourne and 50,000 India and Pakistan fans can witness the match live from the ground and billions around the world at their home.