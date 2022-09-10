Shahid Afridi's daughter waved India flag during Asia Cup 2022? Pakistan cricketer says THIS

Shahid Afridi's daughter was seen waving the Indian flag during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash on September 4. It was round 2 between the two arch-rivals and Pakistan stunned India in the Super-Four clash of the tournament. Former Pakistan cricketer and captain, Shahid Afridi was asked in a video interview about whether his daughter really waved India's flag during the IND vs PAK clash or not. Afridi revealed that his younger daughter did wave the Indian flag.

Shahid later on revealed that his daughter waved India's flag due to the shortage of Pakistani flags at the venue. He said that his wife informed him later and there were only ten percent of Pakistani fans in the stadium during the match. He was there with at the venue enjoying the game live at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I was unsure about whether to share it online or not," Afridi said in his latest YouTube video.

Coming to Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022 campaign, Babar Azam's side faced a 5-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the final game of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage on Friday (September 9). The Men in Green were bowled out by the Lankan Lions for 121 with 5 balls left after skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. Sri Lanka were at their best with the ball and bat as they chased down the target of 122 runs with 3 overs to spare. Batter Pathum Nissanka carried his good form with another half-century in the ongoing tournament but the main man was Hasaranga, who clinched 3 wickets for his team with the ball.