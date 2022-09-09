LIVE UPDATES Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 Match: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman steady Pakistan after Mohammad Rizwan's wicket
Check Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I Asia Cup in Dubai Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Friday (September 9) HERE.
Trending Photos
Babar Azam's Pakistan will lock horns with Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka on Friday night (September 9) in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture, in what will also be a trailer for the fans of the final taking place on September 11. Both sides have performed well in the tournament so far and it will be a good outing both teams to analyse and understand each others game plan and other things. Interestingly, the final will take place on the same venue and all eyes will be on the playing XI both captains field before the Asia Cup 2022 final taking place 2 days later.
Many didn't expect Sri Lanka to be one of the finalist in this year's Asia Cup as they started off their campaign with a loss to Afghanistan but bounced back with a win over the same opponents with also beating Bangladesh and India to reach the final. The major highlight will be their win against Rohit Sharma's India.
The last #Super4 of DP World #AsiaCup2022!
- Predict the winner of #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/SboKxqlJJC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 9, 2022
Pakistan on the other hand started off with a loss as well but they took revenge with interest when they defeated India in the second encounter and thrashed Afghanistan in a nail-biting finish to demolish India's hope to make it to the finals as well.
Another one! - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Fakhar Zaman 13 (18) caught by Hasaranga bowled by Karunaratne. What a brilliant trap set up by the Sri Lanka side, Fakhar takes on the bowler, it was a good shot but that was the longer side of the ground and Wanindu Hasaranga makes no mistake near the boundary line.
PAK - 66/2 (10 Overs), Babar 29 (26) & Iftikar 1 (2)
Pakistan finish powerplay strong - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the middle for Pakistan and they have finished the powerplay brilliantly even after losing Mohammad Rizwan's wicket early. Babar Azam is looking set to get that big score tonight, Sri Lanka need to break the momentum as soon as possible.
PAK - 49/1 (6 Overs), Babar 17 (13) & Fakhar 9 (8)
GONE! - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Big Wicket! Mohammad Rizwan 14 (14) caught by Kusal Mendis bowled by Pramod Madushan. Sri Lanka get the early breakthrough they were looking for as Pakistan lose their top performer of the Asia Cup 2022 so far.
PAK - 28/1 (3.3 Overs), Babar 5 (7)
Pakistan off to good start - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan are off to a good start with skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batting fine at the moment. Sri Lanka still eye that early breakthrough inside the powerplay.
PAK - 25/0 (3 Overs), Rizwan 12 (11) & Babar 5 (7)
Here we go! - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan open the batting for Pakistan against Sri Lanka as the left-hand fast bowler Dilsan Madushanka attacks the stumps for the Lankan Lions.
PAK - 11/0 (1 Over), Rizwan 5 (5) & Babar 4 (1)
SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Birthday day boy Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first! #RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/6KWPcg3PyE
— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 9, 2022
Here's your playing XI! #RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/NM5DHNr0jv
— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 9, 2022
Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to field first
Two changes to our playing XI #AsiaCup2022 | #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/4GQSCMp7kP
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 9, 2022
SL vs PAK playing XI - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
Toss update! - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and have elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka have a debutant playing today.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Head to head - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan won 13 matches against Sri Lanka, whereas, the Lankan Lions have got the victory 8 times. The last time the two sides clashed in T20Is was in 2019 when Sri Lanka whitewashed the Men in Green 3-0.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Probable XI - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Watch Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma chat - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Kohli chatted with Team India captain Rohit Sharma and thanked him. Watch the video HERE
Virat Kohli breaks THESE records with maiden T20I 100 - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
The king of batting, Virat Kohli found his mojo back on Thursday and records shattered after his blistering knock. Details HERE
Pakistan and Afghanistan players fined! - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Both Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings. (Read all details HERE)
Hayden named as Babar Azam's Pakistan's mentor - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Pakistan Cricket Board president Ramiz Raja welcomed Hayden on board and said that his wealth of knowledge will be of huge help to the team. (Read full story HERE)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Livestreaming details - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan in their third Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 on Friday (September 9) in Dubai. Check Online Live Streaming Details HERE.
Ramiz Raja reveals blunt chat with Babar Azam - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
PCB chairman Ramiz Raja is not happy with Pakistan captain Babar Azam's recent form in the tournament, check what he said HERE.
SL vs PAK Dream11 Prediction - SL vs PAK Match LIVE score and Updates
Sri Lanka will take on Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 in what will be a dress rehearsal for Sunday (September 11) final. (Checkout Dream11 prediction HERE)
More Stories