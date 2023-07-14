trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635439
NewsCricket
DHRUV JUREL

Watch: Dhruv Jurel Recreates MS Dhoni's Spectacular Catch In India A vs UAE A Game, Video Goes Viral

The ball flew rapidly towards the leg side, but Jurel displayed remarkable reflexes and dexterity as he dived to his right and secured an astounding catch.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Dhruv Jurel Recreates MS Dhoni's Spectacular Catch In India A vs UAE A Game, Video Goes Viral Twitter Image

In a thrilling encounter between India A and UAE A in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel of India A took a breathtaking catch behind the stumps that left cricket fans worldwide in awe. The catch, reminiscent of former Indian captain MS Dhoni's iconic World Cup 2019 catch, sparked comparisons and appreciation for Jurel's athleticism. Let's delve into the details of both catches and the impact they had on their respective matches.

Also Read: Team India's World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule - In Pics


cre Trending Stories

During the match between India A and UAE A, the Indian bowler aimed at the batsman's pads, resulting in an edge off the bat. The ball flew rapidly towards the leg side, but Jurel displayed remarkable reflexes and dexterity as he dived to his right and secured an astounding catch. The crowd erupted in celebration as Jurel, overwhelmed with joy, tossed the ball high into the air. Cricket aficionados couldn't help but draw comparisons to MS Dhoni's remarkable catch in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

In the 27th over of the World Cup encounter between India and West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite, known for his destructive batting, edged the ball towards the slip region. However, Dhoni defied gravity with a sensational diving catch to dismiss Brathwaite. The crowd at Old Trafford witnessed a moment of sheer brilliance as Dhoni soared through the air to secure the catch, displaying his incredible athleticism and agility. It was a pivotal moment that showcased Dhoni's impact both as a batsman and a wicket-keeper.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing match, India A is chasing a target of 124 runs set by United Arab Emirates A. After 11 overs, India A has scored 52 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Sai Sudharsan contributed 8 runs off 8 balls before being dismissed by Muhammad Jawadullah, while Abhishek Sharma scored a quick 19 runs off 14 balls before getting out to Ali Naseer. Nikin Jose and Yash Dhull are currently at the crease, batting on 13 and 10 runs respectively. India A still needs 72 runs to win the match. The bowlers from United Arab Emirates A, including Jawadullah and Naseer, have been successful in picking up early wickets and creating pressure on the Indian batsmen. The game is finely balanced, and it will be an exciting finish to see if India A can chase down the target.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded