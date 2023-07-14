Watch: Dhruv Jurel Recreates MS Dhoni's Spectacular Catch In India A vs UAE A Game, Video Goes Viral

In a thrilling encounter between India A and UAE A in the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel of India A took a breathtaking catch behind the stumps that left cricket fans worldwide in awe. The catch, reminiscent of former Indian captain MS Dhoni's iconic World Cup 2019 catch, sparked comparisons and appreciation for Jurel's athleticism. Let's delve into the details of both catches and the impact they had on their respective matches.

Pretty sure the batter thought it was a boundary but Dhruv Jurel had other ideas. What a stunner #AsiaCup #AsiaCupOnFanCode #INDAvUAEA pic.twitter.com/TtUrUKDtWM — FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2023

During the match between India A and UAE A, the Indian bowler aimed at the batsman's pads, resulting in an edge off the bat. The ball flew rapidly towards the leg side, but Jurel displayed remarkable reflexes and dexterity as he dived to his right and secured an astounding catch. The crowd erupted in celebration as Jurel, overwhelmed with joy, tossed the ball high into the air. Cricket aficionados couldn't help but draw comparisons to MS Dhoni's remarkable catch in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Virat Kohli's slashing four off Oshane Thomas?



MS Dhoni's 89-metre maximum?



The #TeamIndia wicket-keeper's incredible diving catch?



Which gets your vote for the @Nissan Play of the Day?



Have your say here: https://t.co/7SsrSjNv2c pic.twitter.com/pvvG2z6w3b June 27, 2019

In the 27th over of the World Cup encounter between India and West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite, known for his destructive batting, edged the ball towards the slip region. However, Dhoni defied gravity with a sensational diving catch to dismiss Brathwaite. The crowd at Old Trafford witnessed a moment of sheer brilliance as Dhoni soared through the air to secure the catch, displaying his incredible athleticism and agility. It was a pivotal moment that showcased Dhoni's impact both as a batsman and a wicket-keeper.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing match, India A is chasing a target of 124 runs set by United Arab Emirates A. After 11 overs, India A has scored 52 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Sai Sudharsan contributed 8 runs off 8 balls before being dismissed by Muhammad Jawadullah, while Abhishek Sharma scored a quick 19 runs off 14 balls before getting out to Ali Naseer. Nikin Jose and Yash Dhull are currently at the crease, batting on 13 and 10 runs respectively. India A still needs 72 runs to win the match. The bowlers from United Arab Emirates A, including Jawadullah and Naseer, have been successful in picking up early wickets and creating pressure on the Indian batsmen. The game is finely balanced, and it will be an exciting finish to see if India A can chase down the target.