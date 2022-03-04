Shane Warne records and achievements: From 708 Test wickets to winning inaugural season of IPL

Shane Warne passed away on Friday (March 4) and early reports suggest he died of a heart attack.

Warne's management released a brief statement to the Australian media, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by various media outlets here said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

From Rohit Sharma to Virender Sehwag, everyone showed their shock over this untimely and sudden death of the Australian star.

Warne was a certain legend and there was a reason for it. We are listing down some of his big records and achievements on the field below:

- Warne played cricket for over 16 years and took a staggering 1,001 wickets from 339 internationals at an average of 25.51.

- The formidable tally includes 38 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-fors.

- Not to forget, Warne, till this date, is among the two bowlers in world cricket to have taken over 1,000 international wickets.

- The world knows about his 708 Test wickets. He was the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket until December 2007, Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan surpassed him and finished with 800 wickets, which is a record till date.

But it is also fact that Warne was the first bowler to reach the landmark of 700 Test wickets.

- He has been named twice in the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack and also been elected twice as the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World.

- Warne also holds the record of scoring the most runs (3154) without scoring a century.

- Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural season of IPL. It was an extra-ordinary achievement as he led a side with no stars and young cricketers and was very inspirational in the way he led the team in the opening season of the cash-rich league.