Shikhar Dhawan vs Wife: India Cricketer Claims Aesha Mukerji Threatened to Defame him, Delhi Court Takes Action

Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan filed a plea in Delhi Court against Aesha Mukerji, his wife, who threatened him to ruin his image and career, as per the cricketer. Shockingly, Dhawan also revealed she even circulated defamatory messages to CEO of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Dheeraj Malhotra, with an aim to make his image bad infront of the team CEO.

Delhi's Patiala House Court has restrained the estranged wife of Shikhar Dhawan from levelling defamatory allegations against the India cricketer. Dhawan has a son from this wedding who is presently in Mukerji’s custody in Australia.

Judge Harish Kumar, however, said that if Mukerji has "real" grievances against Dhawan, she cannot be restrained from lodging them with the concerned authority.

However, the judge said: "She can certainly be restrained from sharing her grievance against him (Dhawan) with her friends, relatives, peers of parties as well as from making it public even before approaching the appropriate authority."

"In these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievances against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against him in social media, print media or to any other forum or to friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties," Kumar said.

Shikhar and Aesha tied the knot back in 2012, October 12. Mukerji, who was born in a middle-class family from West Bengal is 12 years older than the Indian cricketer.