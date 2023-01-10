Shoaib Malik shares unseen photo with THIS Bollywood celebrity amid divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, fans react - Check

A birthday message was sent on Instagram by cricketer Shoaib Malik for director Farah Khan. On January 9, Farah turned 58. Sania Mirza, a tennis pro and Shoaib's wife, was pictured alongside Farah. The group was all smiling in the unseen photograph. To celebrate the occasion, Shoaib wrote a heartfelt message for Farah. In the midst of their rumoured separation, Shoaib and wife Sania's photo garnered a lot of messages from their followers.

Best friends Farah and Sania were twinned in dark blue in the image. Sania kept her hair loose and wore a blue shirt with full sleeves. In addition, Farah chose a dark blue shirt and carried a purse. They were both sporting dark shades. Shoaib is seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. In addition, he had on dark shades. They all smiled brightly as they stood in front of the camera. While holding his wife Sania, Shoaib stared directly at the camera.

Shoaib captioned the image that he posted on Instagram, "Happy birthday, dear @farahkahnkunder (hug and cake emojis)." One of his followers responded to the post by saying, "Relax guys sab theek hai," in reference to the rumours that Shoaib and Sania were divorcing. Another fan said, "Thank God, everything is good between them," writing, "Shukhar hai sulah ho gyi inki." Another fan questioned, "Why are there so many reports of your divorce in India? Please vouch for the accuracy. Another person said, "Bro, you two are a fantastic couple for life." "You and Sania (pink heart emojis)" was written in the other comment.

Sania and Farah had known one other for a long time. Additionally, they shared a scene in season 5 of the movie director Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. Additionally, they appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two frequently discuss their genuine connection while leaving comments on one other's social media posts.

After being married to Sania in 2010, Shoaib settled in Dubai. 2018 saw the birth of their son Izhaan. Online rumours have recently been circulating that Shoiab and Sania had purportedly dissolved their 12-year marriage. Rumors about the couple's split have not yet been confirmed by them. The Mirza Malik Program, a chat show that the two will host in December 2022, has been announced.