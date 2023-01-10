There is big news on Jasprit Bumrah's injury as the India pacer has been ruled out for at least the month of February this year. This means that Bumrah will not be part of Team India's ODI and T20I squad for the series against New Zealand. In addition to this, Bumrah could also miss the all-important four Test match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. This series will decide if India play the final of the World Test Championship or not. If India win they will go through even a 2-2 draw will help them qualify but anything less that this means India will not play WTC final.

'Bumrah has been working very hard at NCA on his rehab.'#TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status on the eve of the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/AWQqJTtHr0 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2023

Bumrah won't be put at danger for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand, according to BCCI sources who spoke to InsideSport. Towards the end of this month, a decision will be made regarding whether he can participate in all four tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "He won't be given a chance to play in the New Zealand series. He will continue to work on his recovery. He may not be prepared for the Australia Test Series at this time. We'll see how things work out for him over the next several weeks," a top BCCI official said.



After two straight training Sessions at NCA, Bumrah struggled once more, according to both BCCI and skipper Rohit Sharma. He started to experience back tightness. Before making a comeback to international competition, Bumrah was supposed to go through match-simulation workloads at the NCA. In Bengaluru, he passed the FITNESS test. However, in Mumbai, he experienced tightness in his side after undertaking comparable workloads two days in a row. Bumrah will now receive rest and rehabilitation in order to be prepared to attend India's training camp, which will start on February 1 in preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia. He very probably won't play in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

Bumrah (29), according to earlier statements from the BCCI, was selected for the ODI on the advice of the all-India selection committee. The BCCI had announced in a media release on January 3 that bowler Jasprit Bumrah had been added to India's ODI team for the forthcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah hasn't played any cricket since September 2022, and a back ailment prevented him from competing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The National Cricket Academy has deemed the bowler fit after he underwent rehabilitation (NCA). He will soon be a member of the Team India ODI team, according to the BCCI. The BCCI acknowledged Bumrah's absence but stated that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.