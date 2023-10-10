Shubman Gill And Mohammed Siraj Shortlisted For ICC’s Player Of The Month Award For September

There was some good for Team India opener Shubman Gill, who is currently suffering from dengue and yet to make his first appearance at the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, as the Team India opener was shortlisted as one of the three ICC’s ‘Player of the Month’ award for the month of September. It has been reported that Gill was hospitalized in Chennai and would in all likelihood miss India’s third match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday after the team’s first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan/

The three-person ICC Men’s Player of the Month shortlist features one of England’s prolific short-format batters and an Indian duo that were instrumental in their trophy-winning Asia Cup 2023 campaign last month.

Team India Mohammed Siraj enjoyed a return to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI rankings for bowlers in late September, and was the chief architect of India’s success in the final with a remarkable bowling display. Joining him on the shortlist is Shubman Gill, hoping to win his second Player of the Month prize after his run-scoring heroics in the Asia Cup 2023 continued into the subsequent ODI series against Australia. England’s Dawid Malan completes the lineup, nominated for the first time after a superb showing in the series against New Zealand.

The shortlist for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award features a young South African duo that recorded an impressive T20I win in Pakistan, and Sri Lanka’s influential skipper, who led them to a historic T20I series victory in England. Chamari Athapaththu gains her second Player of the Month nomination after her batting and bowling contributions inspired Sri Lanka’s first-ever series win on English soil. Joining her among the contenders for September’s crown is fellow all-rounder, Nadine de Klerk, whose wickets and runs proved vital to South Africa’s ODI successes against Pakistan and New Zealand, and her compatriot Laura Wolvaardt, who again showed glimpses of her batting brilliance with runs in both T20I and ODI formats against the same opposition.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world will now be invited to cast their votes to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket (dot) com/awards will be able to vote for their favourite performers until Thursday.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for September

The Indian batter has enjoyed a hugely successful 2023 so far, and could potentially be in line to win his second Player of the Month accolade after runs again came flooding in during September. The 24-year-old registered 480 runs at an average of 80 in his eight ODIs during the month, with notable highlights including a stylish century against Bangladesh in Colombo, and 74 and 104 in back-to-back games against Australia.

Dawid Malan

The England batter arrived into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in sublime form in ODI cricket, scooping the Player of the Series award in the recent victory over New Zealand at home. His scores during the series progressed with each match. After a half-century in the second fixture, he came within a whisker of three figures with 96 at the Oval, before he passed the landmark in the final outing across London at Lord’s. His 277 ODI runs in September came at an average of 92.33.

Mohammed Siraj

The pacer returned to the summit of the ICC Men’s ODI bowler rankings in September thanks to a glittering performance to dismantle Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final in Colombo. Siraj took 11 wickets in total across six ODIs, but his month will be remembered for the memorable way in which he tore into the defending champions, bowling them out for 50 runs, taking six wickets for 21 which included a four-wicket over.