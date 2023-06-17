topStoriesenglish2622683
NewsCricket
SHUBMAN GILL

Shubman Gill At PSG: India's Rising Cricket Star Receives Jersey From Lionel Messi's Former Club

Gill had recently been in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, in which India faced defeat against Australia at The Oval.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shubman Gill At PSG: India's Rising Cricket Star Receives Jersey From Lionel Messi's Former Club

Paris Saint-Germain, as confirmed by the club's social media account, has presented their jersey to Shubman Gill, India's emerging batting talent. The French club welcomed Gill in a grand manner, as depicted in the photo shared on PSG's official Twitter handle, and assigned him the jersey number 7.

Also Read: Joe Root's Reverse Sweep Six Sends Shockwaves Through Ashes 2023, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In their post on Twitter, PSG captioned the photo in English and Hindi, saying, "Namaste dosto, here’s India’s favourite cricketer and PSG fan @ShubmanGill at Parc des Princes." Gill, in response, expressed his gratitude to the club for their warm gesture in a video also posted on PSG's Twitter account.

Addressing everyone, Gill said in the video, "Hi everyone, this is Shubman Gill here. I want to thank everyone at PSG for having me, and Ici c'est Paris!" Earlier, the Indian opener was spotted with Manchester City players, where he met Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland after the Sky Blues clinched their first UEFA Champions League (UCL) title by defeating Inter Milan in the final.

Gill had recently been in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, in which India faced defeat against Australia at The Oval. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old batsman had a disappointing performance, scoring only 13 and 18 runs in the first and second innings respectively. This marked India's second consecutive loss in the WTC final, having previously been defeated by New Zealand in the inaugural edition at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Turning the attention to PSG, the French club secured the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions Cup last season. However, they faced setbacks when Lionel Messi decided to leave the club after two years to join Inter Miami in the United States, and Neymar's departure is also anticipated. Furthermore, PSG is on the brink of losing Kylian Mbappe, who refused to extend his contract until 2025 and will become a free agent next year. It is widely expected that Mbappe will join Real Madrid, as the Spanish club has been closely monitoring the player, with hopes of securing the services of the 2018 World Cup winner.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile