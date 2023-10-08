Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs Australia Clash Due To THIS Reason

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India star Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the clash against Australia set to take at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Social media were upset to hear the news that Shubman Gill fell sick ahead of the opening game of the Men in Blue. The star batter had contracted dengue while he was in Chennai and he has not travelled to the stadium with Rohit Sharma and co.

Shubman Gill ruled out of the match against Australia. [Star Sports] pic.twitter.com/F55sMe5G7h — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2023

"He's feeling better today and the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis. We will take a call on him later. The medical team hasn’t ruled him out yet. We’ll see how he feels the day after tomorrow," Dravid was quoted as saying by the ICC yesterday.

Captain Rohit Sharma also told that the medical staff and team management will give him proper chance to get back to full fitness but seems like the young opener could not win the race against time.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav. (More to Follow)