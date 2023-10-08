trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672486
NewsCricket
SHUBMAN GILL

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs Australia Clash Due To THIS Reason

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill has not travelled with team to Chepauk stadium for the clash against Australia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs Australia Clash Due To THIS Reason Source: Twitter

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India star Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the clash against Australia set to take at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Social media were upset to hear the news that Shubman Gill fell sick ahead of the opening game of the Men in Blue. The star batter had contracted dengue while he was in Chennai and he has not travelled to the stadium with Rohit Sharma and co.

"He's feeling better today and the medical team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis. We will take a call on him later. The medical team hasn’t ruled him out yet. We’ll see how he feels the day after tomorrow," Dravid was quoted as saying by the ICC yesterday.

Captain Rohit Sharma also told that the medical staff and team management will give him proper chance to get back to full fitness but seems like the young opener could not win the race against time.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav. (More to Follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train