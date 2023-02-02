Shubman Gill, Sara Ali Khan met Again at Ahmedabad Airport? Read Truth Behind Viral Photo

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is dominating the bowlers in world cricket right now. He smashed a brilliant unbeaten 126 off just 63 balls to register his first hundred in the shortest format in international cricket at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad vs New Zealand on Wednesday, February 1. He got praise from all over the world, including Virat Kohli, who is currently preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Kohli called Gill the 'Future Star of Indian Cricket'. After Gill entered history books on Wednesday, a picture went viral on the internet. A user posted a picture of bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan chatting with Shubman at an airport.

The user just posted the photo but Netizens felt it was a new pic clicked at Ahmedabad airport. The others observed that the photo was edited.

Take a look at Shubman and Sara Ali Khan's pic that is doing the rounds on net:

What's the truth behind viral photo of Shubman and Sara Ali Khan?

The photo of Shubman Gill with Sara Ali Khan has Netizens confused. The truth is that the photo is not edited and it is indeed Sara and Shubman in the viral photo. However, it is not from Ahmedabad airport and was not clicked recently. The picture is old and went viral last year too.

The alleged love story of Sara and Shubman became public when the couple were spotted at a restaurant in Jaipur on a date. A fan had clicked their photo and posted on social media. It had gone viral instantly. The couple were then spotted at an airport and that photo is the same as the one getting viral now.

In a TV chat show, Gill had told Punjabi TV actress Sonam Bajwa that he was dating a girl named Sara but did not reveal the surname. The fans are confused which Sara she is? A couple of years ago, rumours were floating on social media that Gill was dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar after they liked each other's snaps on Instagram. Sara continues to follow Shubman's sister Shahneel. But the two does not follow each other anymore on Instagram after the reports of their love affair spread like wildfire.