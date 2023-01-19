'Ye Sara ka Sara jhut hai': Sonam Bajwa's EPIC reply to rumours of DATING Shubman Gill, Read Here

Shubman Gill enters history books when he smashed a double ton in the first ODI vs New Zealand at Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 19). His 208 run-knock made him the fifth Indian to score a double century and also the youngest ever to do so. The other Indian batters to achieve this record is Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Rohit has done it 3 times, in fact. Ishan, meanwhile, scored a double hundred just recently vs Bangladesh in December 2022. After his knock, many praises came for Gill as that was indeed a fantastic knock.

At the same time, a Twitter user started another rumour when he tweeted a picture of Shubman Gill with Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. Gill recently featured in Sonam Bajwa's chat show ad this User tweeted the picture from the same show and wrote: "reason behind gill's back to back hundreds." In the pic, one can see Sonam shaking hands with Gill. Sonam reacted to the tweet in a hilarious way. He tweeted: "Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai."

Check out Sonam's tweet on her alleged relationship with Shubman Gill:

Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai _ https://t.co/XNgLbQYPSq January 19, 2023

What Sonam meant here is that on her show, Gill had mentioned that he is dating a woman named Sara but did not reveal the surname. Not to forget, rumours were in plenty about alleged relationship of Gill with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter and social media influencer Sara Tendulkar. These rumours were still on before a picture of Gill with bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan went viral on the internet. Sara Ali Khan and Shubman were spotted at a restaurant on a lunch date and a fan clicked the photo to post it on social media.

After that Sara Ali Khan was seen with Shubman at Jaipur airport too. But the two have not really come out to make any clarification on their alleged affair. What's need to be mentioned here is that Shubman's sister Shahneel continues to follow Sara Tendulkar and she also likes many of her pictures on Instagram.