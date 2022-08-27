NewsCricket
SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan record thumping 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in tournament opener

Rahmatullah Gurbaz scored 40 runs in just 18 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 222. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 10:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

An all-round performance by bowlers followed by a superb opening partnership by openers helped Afghanistan register a thumping win over Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Afghanistan opener Rahmatullah Gurbaz scored 40 runs in just 18 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 222. His partner Hazratullah Zazai scored 37 runs in just 28 balls withe five boundaries and a six in it. 

Tight bowling and a three-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan bundle out Sri Lanka for 105. Afghanistan were in control of the proceedings against Sri Lanka who lost eight wickets after Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Chamika Karunaratne put up a fight but both were out before reaching forty. Farooqi struck twice in the first over to dismiss Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka before Naveen-ul-Haq got the better of Pathum Nissanka in the next over.

Sri Lanka lost their top five batters within 10 overs and the team was tottering at 60/5. The top batting order of Lanka - Pathum Nissanka (3), Kusal Mendis (2) and Charith Asalanka (0) were dismissed cheaply. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunthilaka added 44 runs for the fourth wicket before Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed on 17 runs. Rajapaksa played a crucial knock and his 38 runs which came from 29 deliveries. However, he was run out by Mohammad Nabi. After Rajapaksa's wicket, most of the middle and lower order failed to score and were sent back to the pavilion without any batter getting into double figures. Only Chamika Karunaratne tried to dominate Afghanistan bowlers, playing a crucial knock of 31 runs to take his team's total 100-run mark. Fazalhaq Farooqi took the last wicket to bundle out Sri Lanka for 105 in 19.4 overs on a wicket that appeared friendly for spin attack.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 105 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38, Chamika Karunaratne 31; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-11) vs Afghanistan. 

