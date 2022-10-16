'NAM yaad rakhna!' Sachin Tendulkar's tweet for Namibia goes viral, check HERE

T20 World Cup 2022: In what was a rollercoaster start to the World Cup taking place in Australia, underdogs Namibia stunned Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka in the opener of the marquee tournament. Invited to bat first by Sri Lanka, Namibia posted a good total of 163/7 after 20 overs. Shockingly, Sri Lanka bundled out for 108 in 19 overs registering their first loss of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the opening match itself. India legend Sachin Tendulkar also could not keep calm after Namibia's shocking performance against the Lanka Lions.

Tendulkar tweeted, "Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!" after the African nations famous victory which they will remember for a long time now. Notably, Sachin's tweet garnered over 15k likes in just 40 minutes after the Namibia side stunned Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka. (UAE vs NED Match 2 T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score)

Checkout his tweet below...

Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2022

Sri Lanka began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a bad note with a shocking loss vs Namibia. They did not just lose but were outplayed in all departments, losing the match by a massive margin of 55 runs. They had begun well with captain Dasun Shanaka winning the toss and opting to bowl first in opening encounter of World Cup. He wanted to see how the track plays and chose a safer option of having a target to chase down. The bowlers delivered too as they sent back three Namibian batters back inside the powerplay. Namibia continued to lose wickets at regular intervals before Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit put on more than 50 runs for the seventh wicket to take them to a total of 163 for 7 in 20 overs. (With Bureau inputs)