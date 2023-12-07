South Africa Pacer Gerald Coetzee, Who Is Set To Rock IPL 2024 Auction, Gets Married To Girlfriend; See PICS

South African cricketer Gerald Coetzee tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Hannah in South African town of Helderstroom. Gerald is quite new to international cricket, having played only 2 Tests, 3 T20Is and 14 ODIs for Proteas Men. However, in a very short career so far, he has shown his brilliance already. Coetzee is a fast bowler, who had a terrific World Cup.

Sharing a photo from his wedding on social media website X, Gerlad wrote: "The Best wicket I've ever taken. Thank you all for the special messages and ongoing support."

Check the photos from Gerald Coetzee' wedding with GF Hannah here:

There is not much known so far about who Hannah is and what her profession is. One can see pics of Gerald with Hannah all over his Instagram. What one can surely say is that they both have a very strong bond.

Coetzee impressed in the World Cup

Gerald Coetzee was the best South African bowler on display during the Cricket World Cup 2023. He finished the tournament with 20 wickets. But what stood out was his fighting spirit in the semi-finals that South Africa lost. Defending just 213 to win the semi-final clash, Proteas pacer bowled their heart out. Coetzee stood out again as he bowled 9 overs to pick 2 wickets and his last spell was just too good.

Set to rock IPL 2024 auction

Gerald Coetzee will be making his IPL auction debut on December 19. The IPL 2024 auction is to take place on the same date in Dubai. This is the first time the auction is taking place outside India. Gerald's superb show in World Cup has got some franchises to stand up and take notice. Gerald has kept his base price as Rs 2 crore, say some reports. Expect him to set the auction on fire as it is a big likelihood that more than 2 franchises are interested to buy him, especially the likes of Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders who have released most of their players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have many slots left to be filled in the pace-bowling department and can target Coetzee at the auction. Mohammed Siraj is the only genuine pacer left with them. With Cameron Green coming in as a player for cash trade, they have another fast bowler. RCB should go after Coetzee or Mitchell Starc at the auction to strengthen their overseas fast bowler pool.