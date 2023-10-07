South Africa Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Delhi Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Match No 4? Check Here

The Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign now moves to Delhi. The fourth match of the tournament will be played at the historic Feroz Shah Kotla ground of the new-looking Arjun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. South Africa and Sri Lanka players will be plying their trades, looking for a winning start to their team's World Cup campaign. These two sides have had contrasting World Cup campaigns in the past. While South Africa have been termed as traditional 'chokers' at the World Cup, the Lankans have made to three finals, coming out as champions in the year 1996. Co-incidentally, in 1996 too, the tournament was co-hosted by India.

Sri Lanka are led by Dasun Shanaka, who was a make-shift campaign when he came into the side with no leaders in sight for Sri Lanka Cricket. He then won the Asia Cup (T20Is) for Sri Lanka in 2022 and continued leading the national side in all major tournaments as well as bilateral series. There were many in Sri Lanka Cricket who reportedly wanted him removed as captain right ahead of the World Cup, especially after the embarrassing loss to India in the final of Asia Cup 2023. However, Shanaka was retained as the captain and he will have a thing or two to prove to the critics when he leads the side in the World Cup.

"It would be huge if we could put a good show on here for them. And bring a smile back into the country's faces." _ Chris Silverwood at Pre-Match Press Conference. #LankanLions #CWC23 #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/0cK2Qn7mHc October 7, 2023

The chances of Lankans winning the World Cup are very slim but we cannot say the same for South Africa, who have landed in India with an excellent squad. Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa have included Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada in the lineups. They have able spinners in form of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pitch Report:

The Feroz Shah Kotla cricket ground is known for having a pitch with a reputation for being spinner-friendly. Historically, the pitch has often assisted spin bowlers, and spinners have enjoyed considerable success at this venue. The pitch tends to offer good turn and bounce for spinners as the match progresses, making it a challenging surface for batsmen, especially during the latter stages of a Test match or a longer-format game.

Delhi Weather report:

Delhi is going to see a good weather for a cricket match to be played in the city on October 7, Saturday. There should no interruption of rain in the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match. The skies are likely stay clear of dark clouds. The temperature would be between 25 to 35 degrees celcius, says weather app with the win bowling at 7 to 15 km per hour.