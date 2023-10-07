SA Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s South Africa Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 4 In Delhi, 2PM IST, October 7

It's time for Africa at the Cricket World Cup 2023? The time will tell that to us. The South African side, the best in cricket in the African continent, have consistently failed to make an impact on the ODI tournament over the years. South Africa have fielded one strong squad after another at the global tournament but have failed to win it, crumbling under pressure on many times. In this World Cup, the Temba Bavuma-led side will be looking to shed the tag of 'chokers' and go on to finally lift the trophy.

Facing them in their tournament opener are Sri Lanka, whose stocks may have declined in international cricket but they still remain one of the big teams in the world. Led by Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka will be hoping for a good show in the World Cup. The island nation have made to three ODI World Cup finals: 1996, 2007, 2011 respectively, losing two and winning one.

However, it is also true that past performances hold very less importance. The teams can look into the past to get motivate by the previous successful sides but there is nothing more than that they can derive out of the history. South Africa are favourites to win the contest vs Sri Lanka. Let's see how this game pans out. This is the first match at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, which has undergone some infrastructure changes. The day-night game will surely have an effect on the result of the match. The weather is cricket-friendly in Delhi with chances of rain very less during this World Cup encounter.

"_As a group, we are looking forward to the World Cup and everyone wants to make a statement that we are there to perform well in this tournament." - Skipper Dasun Shanaka at Captain's Press Briefing.#LankanLions #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/v0dtz98oma— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) October 5, 2023

SA vs SL Dream11 World Cup 2023

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batter: David Miller, Aiden Markram,

All-rounder: Matheesha Pathirana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Marco Jansen,

Charith Asalanka

Bowler: Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Keshav Maharaj

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana

SA Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi