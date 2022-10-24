South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 18 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SA vs ZIM match online and on TV?

South Africa are all set to begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as they take on Zimbabwe in their first match of the Super 12s at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 24). Zimbabwe have finally made it through to the Super 12s after a long wait and they will be motivated to perform even better now that they are here, competing against far superior teams in terms of quality and experience.

But Craig Ervine and his men have already made a statement with the way they have performed relentlessly of late. They entered the tournament with eight wins in their last 10 T20I matches and they also caused an upset in an ODI against Australia last month, which shows that they have the quality to take down big teams. And that’s exactly what they will be looking to do when they take on South Africa in their first Super 12 encounter in Hobart on Monday.

Ervine’s men delivered some excellent performances in the qualifying stage. They won two of their three matches to enter the Super 12s and their bowlers played a big role to make this possible. The bowlers were disciplined throughout the three matches, restricting their oppositions to totals around 150 in every game. Only their batting looked a bit concerning as they had to depend on their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza to play match-winning knocks in both of their victories. Their skipper Ervine stepped up against Scotland, though, as he played a steady knock of 58 to guide them home. And the other batters need to follow their captain’s lead now to step up and deliver in this important phase of the tournament.

Match Details

When will South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Monday, October 24.

Where will South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava