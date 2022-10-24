South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: David Miller and co eye win against Sikandar Raza's ZIM

South Africa are all set to begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as they take on Zimbabwe in their first match of the Super 12s at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 24). Zimbabwe have finally made it through to the Super 12s after a long wait and they will be motivated to perform even better now that they are here, competing against far superior teams in terms of quality and experience.

But Craig Ervine and his men have already made a statement with the way they have performed relentlessly of late. They entered the tournament with eight wins in their last 10 T20I matches and they also caused an upset in an ODI against Australia last month, which shows that they have the quality to take down big teams.

"We have lost our first game in the World Cup before, so we understand the pressure that comes with losing your first game"



Can South Africa kickstart this #T20WorldCup on a high? #SAvZIM pic.twitter.com/RlAHd7n0R8 — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2022

Ervine’s men delivered some excellent performances in the qualifying stage. They won two of their three matches to enter the Super 12s and their bowlers played a big role to make this possible.