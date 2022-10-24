NewsCricket
SA VS ZIM

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: David Miller and co eye win against Sikandar Raza's ZIM

SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from South Africa vs Zimbabwe game HERE

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 12:15 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: David Miller and co eye win against Sikandar Raza's ZIM
LIVE Blog

South Africa are all set to begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign as they take on Zimbabwe in their first match of the Super 12s at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 24). Zimbabwe have finally made it through to the Super 12s after a long wait and they will be motivated to perform even better now that they are here, competing against far superior teams in terms of quality and experience.

But Craig Ervine and his men have already made a statement with the way they have performed relentlessly of late. They entered the tournament with eight wins in their last 10 T20I matches and they also caused an upset in an ODI against Australia last month, which shows that they have the quality to take down big teams.

Ervine’s men delivered some excellent performances in the qualifying stage. They won two of their three matches to enter the Super 12s and their bowlers played a big role to make this possible.

24 October 2022
12:09 PM

SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 prediction!

SA vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 18 in Hobart, 130 PM IST, October 24, Check HERE

12:02 PM

SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match South Africa vs Zimbabwe. Toss is at 1:00 PM (IST), till then you can follow (BAN vs NED LIVE here).

SA vs ZIMT20 World Cup 2022South Africa vs Zimbabwe LiveSA vs ZIM LiveDavid MillerSikandar RazaKagiso Rabada

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022