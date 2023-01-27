topStoriesenglish2566369
SRH Coach Brian Lara Takes up 'Performance Mentor' Role for West Indies Cricket

Brian Lara replaced Tom Moody as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2023 IPL season

Cricket West Indies has announced that Brian Lara will work with the West Indies cricket team as a performance mentor across all formats. Lara will be working with the men's international team while serving as the head coach of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His first assignment will be the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe.

Lara is one of cricket's best batters of all time, scoring more than 11,000 test runs in a 16-year career between 1990 and 2006. He holds the record for the highest test score with his 400 not out against England in 2004.

"I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful," Lara said in a statement from Cricket West Indies.

"Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful," Lara said as per espncricinfo.

CWI did not confirm the timeline of Lara's new job with the ODI World Cup on the cards later this year. Lara has 10 months for the 2023 ODI World Cup to get the West Indies team in better shape and around 18 months before the T20 World Cup takes place. (With PTI inputs)

