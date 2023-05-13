Records Tumble As Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hits 4th Century Of IPL 2023

On Saturday, Prabhsimran Singh, a 22-year-old cricketer, smashed his maiden IPL century off 61 balls against the Delhi Capitals. Despite his teammates' struggles at the Kotla, Singh dominated the bowlers, hitting 10 fours and six sixes en route to his hundred. He scored 27 runs off his first 31 balls and then accelerated to score 76 runs off his next 34 deliveries, ending with 103 off 65 balls. Singh's century was a one-man rescue act and proved crucial for his team in this tournament.

Here are the records that Prabhsimran Singh broke with his century -

The occurrence of four different Indian players scoring centuries in a single IPL season has only happened twice. The first time was in 2019 when Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane accomplished the feat.

Venkatesh Iyer 104

Yashasvi Jaiswal 124

Suryakumar Yadav 103*

Prabhsimran Singh 103

Most 100s in IPL

15 - RCB

14 - PBKS*

14 - RR

10 - DC

100s by Uncapped players in IPL

Shaun Marsh (2008)

Manish Pandey (2009)

Paul Valthaty (2011)

Devdutt Padikkal (2021)

Rajat Patidhar (2022)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)

Prabhsimran Singh (2023)*

During the powerplay, Singh saw three wickets fall down the other end and dropped anchor with Sam Curran to build a partnership. He was 53 from 44 balls at that point. After laying the foundation, he accelerated, hitting eight boundaries (including two sixes) between overs 14-18 before getting out after scoring a 65-ball 103. On a sluggish surface where none of his teammates made more than 20, Prabhsimran single-handedly dragged his side from 43-5 to a fighting total of 167.

Singh made his IPL debut at the age of 18 years and 240 days. At an incredibly early age, Singh became one of the most astonishing stories in the 2018 auctions when Kings XI Punjab shelled out Rs 4.8 crore to have him onboard. Despite the price tag, the wicketkeeper-batsman claims he feels no pressure. He said, "My entire focus is to play and do well for Kings XI so that I can go ahead and represent India at the senior level. So I am unfazed with all the glitz and glamour and remain focused on my goal."

Singh hails from a cricketing family, with his brother Anmolpreet Singh also being a cricketer. He is a great admirer of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and plays an aggressive brand of cricket just like him. In 2018, Singh's selection snub for the U19 team galvanized him to blast a remarkable 298 off just 301 balls against Amritsar in the semi-final of the Punjab U23 inter-district cricket tournament, which caused him to be talked about in cricketing circles.