SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH vs CSK IPL Match No. 46 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM IST May 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Match No. 46 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SRH vs CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.    

File image (Source: Twitter)

While history is very much with Chennai Super Kings as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium, the performance of the four-time champions this season fails to generate much enthusiasm among their millions of fans worldwide as the MS Dhoni-led outfit keeps accumulates one loss after another.

Sitting at ninth position with just two wins to show for their efforts, the defending champions, while still not out of the competition, have a very slim chance of making the grade, even as SRH have overcome the disaster of IPL 2021 to be among the title contenders leading into the business end of the tournament.

While CSK would be hoping for Shivam Dube to play another match-defining innings after his unbeaten 95 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 'Southern Derby' more than two weeks ago, the return of Devon Conway after a wedding break will boost CSK's batting. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, who replaced Adam Milne, too has also joined the squad.

With Dube having scored the most runs for CSK this season -- 247 from eight matches -- the in-form batter, along with Dwayne Bravo -- who leads the bowling attack with 14 scalps from eight games -- will be CSK's key players in the contest.

The two teams have faced off 17 times in the competition so far with the Super Kings taking 12 wins and the Sunrisers five.

The toss too could play a vital role at the venue, given that of the eight games that have been played here so far, the team batting first has taken five wins, while the team chasing has been victorious on three occasions, with the average first innings score being 169.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Match No. 46

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: May 1 at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar
 

SRH vs CSK Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rahul Tripathi (C), Ambati Rayudu, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Umran Malik, T Natarajan (VC), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Vice-Captain: Umran Malik

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

