SRH Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 34 in Hyderabad, 730PM IST, April 24
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match no. 34 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SRH vs DC, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are playing hosts to Delhi Capitals (DC) in match No. 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. SRH and DC are so far the bottom two teams of the IPL 2023 and both sides are desperately searching for a win to try and move up in the standings.
David Warner’s DC finally posted their first win in IPL 2023 after five successive losses to start the season. However, their worries are not over yet as their batters struggled to reach an easy target against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. Warner has a great relationship with the Hyderabad, having led the side to the IPL 2016 title and has scored over 1,600 runs at this venue as well.
Aiden Markram’s SRH, though, appear to be the better side on paper with an impressive pace attack led by Umran Malik and T. Natarajan. They have a powerful batting line-up as well with in-form opener Harry Brook at the top and skipper Markram in the middle. However, the home side’s problem has been their inconsistency which cost them the last match in Chennai as well.
Head-to-head, Kaviya Maran-owned SRH have a slight edge, having won 11 as compared to 10 matches by the DC team. The two sides should be closely matched in Monday night’s encounter as well.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match No. 34 Details
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Date & Time: April 24, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match No. 34 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt
Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, David Warner
All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Captain: David Warner
Vice-captain: Axar Patel
SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 34 Predicted 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw/Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar
Live Tv