SRH Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 34 in Hyderabad, 730PM IST, April 24

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are playing hosts to Delhi Capitals (DC) in match No. 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. SRH and DC are so far the bottom two teams of the IPL 2023 and both sides are desperately searching for a win to try and move up in the standings.

David Warner’s DC finally posted their first win in IPL 2023 after five successive losses to start the season. However, their worries are not over yet as their batters struggled to reach an easy target against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. Warner has a great relationship with the Hyderabad, having led the side to the IPL 2016 title and has scored over 1,600 runs at this venue as well.

Aiden Markram’s SRH, though, appear to be the better side on paper with an impressive pace attack led by Umran Malik and T. Natarajan. They have a powerful batting line-up as well with in-form opener Harry Brook at the top and skipper Markram in the middle. However, the home side’s problem has been their inconsistency which cost them the last match in Chennai as well.

Head-to-head, Kaviya Maran-owned SRH have a slight edge, having won 11 as compared to 10 matches by the DC team. The two sides should be closely matched in Monday night’s encounter as well.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match No. 34 Details

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: April 24, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match No. 34 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, David Warner

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Axar Patel

SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 34 Predicted 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw/Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar