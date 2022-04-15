Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar’s injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 15). After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.

However Washington, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT. Washington plays the duel role of restricting the batters with his spin bowling and chipping in with some runs as a floater. He has taken four wickets and scored a half-century so far in the season.

For Sunrisers, it was the batting failure which was hurting them as they faltered in their first two chases, but the team addressed the problem with openers Abhishek Sharma and Williamson producing the goods in the last two outings. If Sharma shone with match-winning knocks of 75 and 42, Williamson scored 32 and 57 to set up the chase in the last two games.

Rahul Tripathi was looking good against GT before he retired hurt following what seemed like a cramp, and his availability will be crucial for SRH. In Tripathi’s absence, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram completed the job against GT and the team will expect them to show consistency and take the responsibility in the middle-order.

KKR are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals but it remains a formidable side and would look to bounce back from the reversal. The Knight Riders are placed in the second spot with six points from five outings.

Shreyas Iyer and Co. Were blown away by the batting might of Delhi, their formidable bowling attack looking toothless against the brilliance of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match No. 25

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 15th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

SRH vs KKR Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam/Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy