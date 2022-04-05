IPL 2022: LSG pacer Avesh Khan REVEALS plan for hat-trick ball in fiery spell vs SRH

Team India and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan was one of the star of his side’s 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday (April 4). Avesh picked up 4/24 including the wicket of SRH skipper Kane Williamson and was on a hat-trick at one stage after claiming back-to-back wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad.

After the match, Avesh Khan revealed what his plan for the hat-trick delivery was that he bowled to SRH all-rounder Romario Shepherd. “I wanted to bowl a dot ball so thought I’ll go for the yorker option,” the LSG pacer said about the hat-trick ball.

“Effort was to give wickets to team because that’s what the team wants from me. I wanted to give wicket in powerplay phase and slog-overs phase,” he added.

“I had thought I’ll bowl slow. I noticed that slower balls were working well in the first innings, so I thought I’d do that as a variation in the powerplay,” Avesh said about plotting the dismissal of Williamson.

The Super Giants dug deep and fought through out the match to turn around the fixture in their favour. An overall power packed performance from the boys.

Up and onwards to the next fixture!#AbApniBaariHai #bhaukaalmachadenge#IPL2022 #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/IggyUsCQGJ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 4, 2022

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul wants his batters to put pressure on the opposition by playing aggressive but risk-free cricket, look for the fours and sixes, but ‘choose smart shots’. Rahul’s team earned its second successive win in the IPL 2022.

Having scored 169/7 after a disastrous start, LSG stopped SRH at 157/9. Winning games likes these will give a lot of confidence to LSG, and Rahul touched upon that at the post-match presentation.

“What’s pleasing is that we’ve found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a good chance of winning. We did that again today,” Rahul said.

While pacer Avesh Khan (4/24) shone bright with the ball, Rahul and Deepak Hooda did the bulk of scoring for LSG. “Not ideal to lose three wickets early, but we need to give ourselves a little time since we bat deep and we have power at the death. That’s something we need to learn as a batting group – how to play risk-free cricket while looking for fours.”

(with PTI inputs)