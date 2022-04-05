IPL 2022: ‘National crush’ Kaviya Maran’s pics go viral, fans say ‘she deserves better’

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran has been dubbed ‘national crush’ over the last few years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2022 season hasn’t started off on a good note for Kaviya yet as SRH slumped to their second successive loss, this time to Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 12 of the IPL 2022 on Monday (April 4).

Pictures of Kaviya Maran, daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran, went viral on Monday as she was left disappointed with her side’s 12-run loss to KL Rahul’s LSG. “#KaviyaMaran's expressions are the same expressions Tamil people had when they found out about the illegal wealth acquired by the #Maran family (with their political connections),” one fan wrote.

“She definitely deserves better! Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram ... please make her happy! #KaviyaMaran #SRHvsLSG #IPL2022,” another one wrote.

#KaviyaMaran's expressions are the same expressions Tamil people had when they found out about the illegal wealth acquired by the #Maran family (with their political connections). #dayanidhimaran #KalanithiMaran #Maaran pic.twitter.com/dloXO1GU4M — Nyayasthan (@nyayasthan) April 4, 2022

She definitely deserves better!

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram ... please make her happy! #KaviyaMaran #SRHvsLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/nyv7o2Oauy — Nirmal K (@nirmal_indian) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson praised his bowlers for good powerplay bowling against Lucknow Super Giants after facing defeat by 12 runs here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Avesh Khan’s four-wicket haul and KL Rahul’s knock of 68 runs helped Lucknow Super Giants in defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. Earlier, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda played knocks of 68 and 51 runs and helped Lucknow Super Giants to reach 169/7. For SRH, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, and T Natarajan scalped two wickets each.

“Much better performance from the last outing. Our powerplay bowling was good with three wickets. If only we could break the next partnership but credit to Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul. That was the difference to take them to 170. There were glimpses where we put ourselves in positions to get over the line with the bat but wasn`t good enough. It was a good surface. We knew if we can get some good partnerships, there was enough power in the hut,” said Kane Williamson in a post-match presentation.

“We’ll reflect on the small margins and look at the positives. I think the guys with the bowling roles were good. Some key death overs from us too. They were arguably wanting a few more runs as well. A few ones and a few twos and the chase would`ve taken a different shape. The game is a game of small margins but we don`t want to get too far ahead and try to look back on those good bits,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)