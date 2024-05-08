SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Weather Report: Rain To Play Spoilsport At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium In Ahmedabad?

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to host match no.57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday (May 8). The race for the playoffs is on and the mid-table teams are under tremendous pressure to win every contest they have left in the league fixtures.

SRH have had a decent season so far winning six of their 11 matches sitting fourth in the points table with 12 points. Pat Cummins and his team faced a defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) recently and on the other hand, LSG have also lost their contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders by a massive margin of 98 runs. (After Getting Controversially Out, Now RR captain Sanju Samson Fined 30 Percent Match Fees For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct)

IPL 2024 SRH vs LSG Weather Report

Reports from AccuWeather.com suggest that weather conditions in Hyderabad might pose challenges for a cricket game to take place. Predictions indicate a slight chance of rainfall, approximately 0.6 mm, accompanied by a considerable cloud cover of around 70%. The temperature is expected to hover around 31°C, though it may feel slightly cooler at 30°C. Humidity levels are estimated to be around 57%, with a potential for thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 17 km/h.

Raining heavily at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium,Hyderabad ahead of big clash between SRH vs LSG.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph