SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Captain, vice-captain, fantasy playing tips, probable XIs for today’s T20 match 6

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction SRH vs BLR VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Wednesday’s (April 14) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 6 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7.30 PM onwards.

How Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star batsmen AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan could be decisive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the two teams on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB pacer Harshal Patel’s contest with SRH’s middle and lower order will also be an interesting affair. A buoyant Patel, who took five wickets against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, will be raring to go again in the death overs. On Tuesday, he told the media how he is relishing the newfound responsibility.

SRH, who lost their last match narrowly to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will need to start well. A couple of early wickets against KKR had set them back and even though Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey tried their best, they fell short.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – April 14.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Captain: Virat Kohli

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Vice-Captain: David Warner

SRH vs RCB Dream11 wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

SRH vs RCB Dream11 batsmen: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Abdul Samad, Jonny Bairstow

SRH vs RCB Dream11 all-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Nabi

SRH vs RCB Dream11 bowlers: Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team: AB de Villiers (VC), Wriddhiman Saha, David Warner (C), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi/Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Buhvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

SRH vs RCB SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain,) Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BLR Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.