SRH vs RR IPL 2022: After Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson fined THIS massive amount for slow over-rate

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson faced double agony on Tuesday (March 29) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After losing their first game against Rajasthan Royals by a massive 61 runs, skipper Williamson became the second captain after Rohit Sharma this season to be fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate.

“The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29,” a BCCI statement read on Wednesday (March 30).

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement added.

Williamson said his team started on a good note with pacer Umran Malik hitting the 150kmph mark in the first over itself. But things went downhill for them after that as his bowlers sent a few no-balls and allowed Rajasthan Royals to post a challenging 210/6 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

In response, SRH could not tackle the Rajasthan Royals' bowling as the pitch offered a bit of movement and their rivals exploited the conditions well and restricted them to 149/7 in 20 overs. “I think we started beautifully with the ball. We’ve seen in all games there’s swing and assistance with the new ball – you have to try and make some inroads. We looked likely, but some fine margins. It was a good surface and they are a difficult team to stop,” Williamson said at the post-match presentation on Tuesday (March 29).

“For us, we need to look at it logically and there are a number of things to improve on. That said, T20 throws some curveballs at you, got to get your chin up.”

Asked about the problem of no-balls, the New Zealander said they will have to work on it. “It’s not something common to us as a side. It was a surprise. We certainly don’t want to be doing that. It represents extra deliveries and when you take a wicket off it, it`s never nice. A number of things you can’t control,” Williamson said.

The New Zealand skipper said that Umran Malik was an exciting prospect and will surely continue to get better with more matches. “He’s exciting, has the raw pace. He’s young, got some experience last year and surely will continue to get better,” he added.

(with IANS inputs)