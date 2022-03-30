हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SRH vs RR IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag trolls Sunrisers Hyderabad, says ‘Bhai yeh to Test match batting chal rahi hai IPL mei’

SRH recorded the joint-lowest powerplay score ever in the history of IPL, equalling Rajasthan Royals‘ score of 14/2 back in the 2009 season.

Sunrisers batter Aiden Markram (left) and Romario Shepherd bat against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: ANI)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was scathing in his analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter’s display in their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 29). Chasing a mammoth 211 runs to win, when Trent Boult dismissed Nicholas Pooran in the 5th over of the innings, SRH were just 9/3. 

There was no let-off at any stage in the first six overs from the Royals’ bowlers as the Sunrisers could only manage 14 runs in the powerplay. They recorded the joint-lowest powerplay score ever in the history of IPL, equalling Rajasthan Royals‘ score of 14/2 back in the 2009 season. The next three low scores are of CSK in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 seasons, respectively. 

Sehwag slammed the SRH batters, posting a meme from ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ with a message reading, “Bhai yeh to Test match batting chal rahi hai IPL mei”. 

Check Virender Sehwag’s post here... 

For SRH, Aiden Markram, Romario Shepherd and Washington Sundar made sure that they reached a respectable score by the end of the 20th over. Rather the three batters did extremely well, smashing six maximums and 10 fours between them. 

Sundar blasted 14-ball 40 with two sixes and five fours while Markram scored 57 off 41 balls with two sixes and five fours.  

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash. It was a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the game to register a 61-run win here at the MCA stadium. 

“We started beautifully with the ball, we had our opportunities. In all the games so far, there has been some swing and assistance with the new ball. You want to make some inroads, we looked very likely but unfortunately, some fine margins in this game didn’t go our way. It was a very good surface, Rajasthan played outstandingly well. For us, there’s still a number of things to touch on and improve on as a side. You got to keep your chin up and move on to the next one,” said Williamson in a post-match presentation. 

“It (no-balls) is not something common to us, it was a surprise in a lot of ways and we certainly don't want to do that moving forward. When you take a wicket off a no-ball, it’s never nice. It’s important for us to look at areas where we can improve,” he added. 

(with ANI inputs) 

