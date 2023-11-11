Sri Lanka Fail To Qualify For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Scheduled To Take Place In Pakistan

In a historic setback for Sri Lankan cricket, the national team's dismal performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has led to their exclusion from the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Sri Lanka's hopes were shattered as they finished ninth in the World Cup group stage, managing only two wins in nine matches. Falling short of the top eight teams, crucial for automatic qualification in the Champions Trophy, marked a stark contrast to their cricketing legacy.

The Elite Eight

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will witness a clash of the cricketing titans, with Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan securing their spots based on their impressive performances in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka's First-Ever Absence:

In an unprecedented turn, Sri Lanka will miss their first-ever ICC event, adding a somber chapter to their cricketing history. The failure to secure a top-eight finish in the ODI World Cup 2023 led to their exclusion, leaving fans disheartened.

Net Run Rate Drama:

Bangladesh and England emerged as the frontrunners, securing positions above Sri Lanka in Net Run Rate. Despite Bangladesh's loss to Australia, their formidable total ensured they stayed ahead in the race for Champions Trophy qualification, adding another layer of drama to the unfolding narrative.

ICC's Bold Move:

The International Cricket Council, in a decisive move, suspended Sri Lanka's membership due to government interference in the sport's administration. Despite a court decision overturning the dismissal of Sri Lanka Cricket's board, the ICC deemed it a breach of autonomy, leading to immediate action.

Political Turmoil:

The ministry of sport's sacking of the national board, following poor World Cup performance, sparked political turmoil. Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe's strong words and the subsequent formation of an interim committee heightened the chaos, creating a cricketing crisis in the nation.

Challenges Ahead:

Sri Lanka, now positioned at the ninth spot in the World Cup points standings, faces an uphill battle to secure a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The nation's cricketing future hangs in the balance, with unresolved disputes, political interventions, and a quest for redemption on the horizon.