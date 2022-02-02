हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal to retire from international cricket after tour of India

Former Sri Lanka Test Captain Suranga Lakmal will retire from international cricket at the end of the upcoming India tour. He informed about his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday (February 2).

Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal to retire from international cricket after tour of India
(Source: Twitter)

Former Sri Lanka Test Captain Suranga Lakmal will retire from international cricket at the end of the upcoming India tour. He informed about his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday (February 2).

"I’m indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my mother land honour as it has been absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development," said Lakmal in his retirement letter submitted to Sri Lanka Cricket.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other supportive staff,," Lakmal has said further. Suranga Lakmal played for Sri Lanka across all international formats, making valuable contributions to the betterment of the national team.

"We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavors, and looking forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors consider him for the tour," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"Lakmal has been an excellent contributor for Sri Lanka Cricket and delivered some memorable spells during his national career, and his services will be remembered well," added De Silva. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cricketsuranga LakmalSri LankaSri Lanka tour of India 2022India vs Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2022
Next
Story

IPL: BCCI expecting a MASSIVE media rights deal worth Rs 45000 crores

Must Watch

PT5M24S

Punjab Elections 2022: Congress may announce CM face in Punjab today