Colombo Weather Update: India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match And Reserve Day Both Face Rain Threat

The India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 has garnered attention more for probablity of it not happening than for cricketing reasons. Usually, before an India vs Pakistan cricket clash, the hype is built around the key battles, conditions, team combinations among other things. But this time, in Asia Cup 2023, the talk is about whether the game will happen at all as the rain threat looms large. The first round clash between the two sides was affected by rain on September 2 and the second innings was completely washed out.

After that match was abandoned, the Jay Shah-chaired Asian Cricket Council, in consultation with member boards of all the four teams in Super 4s, took the decision to add a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan match only. If the game does not take place at all on first day, it will be played on reserve day. If rain affects the match mid-way, the rest of the game would be played on the reserve day.

This move has not gone down well with a group of fans and former cricketers on social media, including Ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who said that it was 'unethical' to do something like this. Many feel that this decision serves injustice to other two teams - Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - as India, Pakistan get one more day to have a result. He also wished for rain on both the match and reserve days so that 'malicious plans' of ACC get washed out too.

Colombo's twilight witnessed Team India's focused training session, as they gear up for the much-awaited clash against Pakistan this Sunday! __#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/oiJZG8cdUL — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2023

There is a big chance that this might come true. As per weather apps, the weather in Colombo, the venue for the Super 4 matches in Asia Cup, does not look good. There is 90 percent chance of rain on September 10, Sunday, the IND vs PAK match day and the same probability has been predicted for Monday, September 11 too.

ACC is trying its best to ensure the marquee contest between India and Pakistan take place as many stakeholders are more interested in this game than others. It must be noted that if all the matches in Super 4 get washed out, Pakistan will sai through to the final on September 17. Babar Azam's men have 2 points in the second round thanks to win over Bangladesh in Lahore, a couple of days back.

Teams with most points enter the final. However, in case all remaining matches get washed out, the NRR might come into play to decide who the second finalist is. With a reserve day in place for India vs Pakistan clash, let's hope that we have a result in hand.