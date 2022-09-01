Ahead of the do-or-die clash against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka bowler Bhanuka Rajapaksa said they are looking forward to playing against India and Pakistan in the Super 4. Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan outplayed Sri Lanka in all three departments of the game to register an eight-wicket victory in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka will battle it out with Bangladesh in match number 5 of the ongoing Asia Cup on Thursday. It is a do-or-die clash game for both teams. Talking about the mood in the camp ahead of the clash against Bangladesh who suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Afghanistan, Rajapaksa told news agency ANI, :We all knew after we lost the first game it would be a must-win game for the teams. The camp is quite excited to face Bangladesh tomorrow and to qualify for the super four. We are looking forward to competing against Bangladesh and playing some good cricket.”

Bangladesh suffered a defeat against Afghanistan by seven wickets in a Group B tie on Tuesday. Talking about how he sees Bangladesh as the opponent, Rajapaksa said, “I think it would be a very competitive game tomorrow. Because in the last couple of the time we defeated them. But we can’t take them lightly because the experience they carry in the Asia Cup is great. We, Sri Lankans, have been playing good as a team for the past two years. So it would be a really good battle. Looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

It's do or die for the Asian heavyweights! Sri Lankan team trains ahead of their final group stage match against Bangladesh



Talking about Team India who have been in blistering form in this tournament as they defeated their arch-rival Pakistan by five wickets. “Team India is always been a favourite in this tournament and they have been playing superb cricket. It would be good competition when all the teams play against each other in the Super 4. Looking forward to playing against India and Pakistan. It going to be amazing cricket,” he added.

