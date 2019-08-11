St Lucia Stars ousted from Caribbean Premier League

St Lucia Stars have been ousted from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the side will not be participating in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The CPL has terminated the participation agreement between itself and Royal Sports Club LLC (the entity that operates St Lucia franchise).

However, the CPL has not cited any reason for the ousting of the team from the competition.Jay Pandya, the chief executive and owner of Royal Sports club LLC, said on Saturday (local time) he disagrees with the statement of the CPL, adding the franchise has agreed to work with the organisers to address issues.

"We completely disagree with the CPL press release and will be working to address any issues the CPL may have in an appropriate manner and forum," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Pandya as saying.

St Lucia Stars have never won the CPL, and they displayed their best result in 2016 finishing third in the tournament.

In 2018, they finished fifth among the six teams, with seven points from ten matches.They had top Caribbean players in the team in 2018 -- Darren Sammy, Kieron Pollard and Rahkeem Cornwall.

David Warner, Niroshan Dickwella and Mitchell McClenaghan were among the main overseas players in the side last year while this year they had drafted Lasith Malinga and Fawad Alam.

The 2019 CPL season is slated to start from September 4 and the first match will be played between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.