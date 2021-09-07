‘Stump tod, Jasprit Bumrah is a beast’, says Virender Sehwag as social media hails Team India

Indian cricketing community was elated after Virat Kohli and boys defeated England on the last day of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Monday by 157 runs. Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-around performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors defeat England by 157 runs to gain a 2-1 in the five-match series. This is also India’s first win in Oval in 50 years.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was one of the first ones to praise Jasprit Bumrah for his sensational spell on the final day of the Oval Test. “Stump Tod… Bumrah is a beast. Kya spell hai… Terrific,” Sehwag tweeted.

Stump Tod... Bumrah is a beast.

“What a comeback! The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys! Let’s make it 3-1. #ENGvIND,” former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

“Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI,” Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly tweeted.

“If Lord’s was special, today`s win at The Oval is spectacular. #TeamIndia thrives on challenges and loves to overcome them. Congratulations to the entire group for an incredible performance. @Jaspritbumrah93`s journey to 100 Test wickets has been phenomenal #ENGvIND,” wrote Jay Shah, the Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India. With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got off to a decent start, with both scoring fifties.

However, Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Burns in his first over of Day 5. Hosts were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Jasprit Bumrah produced a glorious spell to give India a real shot at victory.

“This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win,” wrote VVS Laxman.

“The beauty of Test cricket. Team INDIA reaching new heights every series That`s it, that`s the tweet #ENGvIND,” tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

“What an amazing win team India @BCCI against @ECB_cricket. Perfect team play under @imVkohli. The way team came back from down under in 1st innings makes it very special and would be etched in history as one of the finest test wins. Well played boys !” BCCI treasurer Thakur Arun Singh tweeted.

India now leads the series 2-1 and will go to Old Trafford in Manchester full of confidence for the fifth and final Test.

(with ANI inputs)