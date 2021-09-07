Virat Kohli says ‘tough situations build strong people’ as Team India celebrate historic Oval Test win

Indian cricketers were elated after the team’s emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth Test here at the Oval on Monday (September 6). This was also India’s first win in Oval in 50 years. Indian bowlers delivered big time on the last day of the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-around performance by Shardul Thakur in the match helped visitors in defeating England.

Virat Kohli-led team have now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after losing the third Test at Headingley. “Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia,” Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted.

“A victory for the ages! Well done, boys #teamindia #mshami11,” Mohammed Shami tweeted.

“This victory feels sweeter The aggression. The confidence. The intent,” wrote Surya Kumar Yadav.

This victory feels sweeter

“We needed to respond, and the only way we were going to do it was as a team. We will enjoy this moment and look to finish things on the best note in the 5th,” Rishabh Pant tweeted.

With the conditions good enough for batting, England openers got the hosts off to a decent start, with both scoring fifties, however, Shardul came into the attack and got rid of Burns in his first over of day 5. Shardul Thakur who was part of the Indian quartet in scoring more than 50 runs in the second innings, again dazzled as he sent back Joe Root to the pavilion.

Hosts were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Jasprit Bumrah produced a glorious spell to give India a real shot at victory. “Proud to be part of another memorable victory! Incredible fight and belief shown by the entire team. Onwards and upwards! #InItTogether #AlwaysBelieve #IndVsEng,” wrote Cheteshwar Pujara.

“As ‘spectators’ of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game!” tweeted AB de Villiers.

“Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale,” added AB de Villiers.

India now leads the series 2-1 and will go to Manchester full of confidence.

(with ANI inputs)